ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $3.86 on Thursday. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $166.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.34.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions (Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

