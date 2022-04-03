Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $52.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.41 million to $53.10 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $49.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $231.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.76 million to $238.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $267.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,887 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 643,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAOI opened at $3.31 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.