Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $127.41 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $114.39 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

