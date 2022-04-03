Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.25.

AIT stock opened at $103.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $109.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average is $98.41.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,677 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,873.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49,784 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

