Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Brightworth

Brightworth cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.89. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.