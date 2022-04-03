Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.32 Billion

Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) to report $94.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $100.44 billion. Apple posted sales of $89.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $397.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.70 billion to $408.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $424.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $413.16 billion to $434.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pariax LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,156,000. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $174.31. 78,751,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,208,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

