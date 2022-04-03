AppCoins (APPC) Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week

AppCoins (APPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, AppCoins has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $949,579.73 and approximately $18.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00038385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00108968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 241,385,734 coins and its circulating supply is 241,385,733 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

