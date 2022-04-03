Apollon Limassol (APL) Hits Market Cap of $920,839.08

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $920,839.08 and $345,482.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00006039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.00213474 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.15 or 0.00421420 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00056880 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.