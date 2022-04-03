Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,285,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,548,000 after acquiring an additional 184,697 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,397,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of APOG opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.14. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -101.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.