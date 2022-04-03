Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Up 23.1% in March

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 785,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

