Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,419.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. Barclays raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.37) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.92) to GBX 1,950 ($25.54) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Antofagasta stock remained flat at $$21.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. 70 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

