Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives $492.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $492.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $499.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 52 week low of $349.05 and a 52 week high of $505.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

