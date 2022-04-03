Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes $497,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,592,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,554,000 after purchasing an additional 231,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,192,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,638,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

