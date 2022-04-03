Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 576 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after buying an additional 391,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.20.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.78. 1,546,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,223. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.42. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

