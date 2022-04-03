Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,158 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $37,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,541. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

