Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $416.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.81 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

