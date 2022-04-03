Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.11. 46,598,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,371,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $195.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

