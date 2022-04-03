Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,038,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $75,233,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $79,597,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000.

A number of analysts have commented on ZWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE ZWS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 960,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,027. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

