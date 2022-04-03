Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,230 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. 18,671,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,466,398. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $351.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

