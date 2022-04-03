Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

DHR stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.69. 3,331,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,556. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $224.77 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.44. The stock has a market cap of $208.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

