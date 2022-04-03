Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Stryker by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after acquiring an additional 285,571 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.05. 1,044,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.17 and its 200 day moving average is $261.53. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

