Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,482 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $224.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,544,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,638,270. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.10. The company has a market capitalization of $612.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

