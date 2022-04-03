Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered Anika Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

ANIK stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $368.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Jeffery S. Thompson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Colleran purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $39,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,600 shares of company stock worth $394,892. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 259,147 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 131.4% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 426,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 242,240 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 49.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anika Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

