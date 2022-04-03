AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) & Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Head to Head Review

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Hycroft Mining -54.92% N/A -30.26%

33.1% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AngloGold Ashanti and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 0 3 2 0 2.40 Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus price target of $23.80, indicating a potential downside of 2.74%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Volatility and Risk

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Hycroft Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $4.03 billion 2.54 $622.00 million N/A N/A Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.77 -$132.67 million N/A N/A

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

