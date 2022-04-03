Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,173.48

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,173.48 ($41.57) and traded as high as GBX 4,089 ($53.56). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 4,069.50 ($53.31), with a volume of 2,071,548 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.78) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.92) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 4,100 ($53.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.73).

Get Anglo American alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,670.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,173.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £54.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.34), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,136,637.41).

About Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.