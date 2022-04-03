AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ANGO traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.52. 234,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $871.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.94. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.
AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.
