Analyzing Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -5.20% -16.51% -4.94% PagSeguro Digital 11.18% 14.79% 5.77%

This table compares Pegasystems and PagSeguro Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.21 billion 5.41 -$63.04 million ($0.80) -100.30 PagSeguro Digital $1.94 billion 3.58 $216.08 million $0.66 31.94

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pegasystems and PagSeguro Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 2 6 0 2.75 PagSeguro Digital 0 5 7 0 2.58

Pegasystems currently has a consensus target price of $133.22, suggesting a potential upside of 66.03%. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus target price of $31.92, suggesting a potential upside of 51.41%. Given Pegasystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Pegasystems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company also offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. In addition, it provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and guidance, implementation, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

