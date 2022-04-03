Analysts Set Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) PT at $40.00

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts have commented on PSXP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Sunday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $42.01 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44.

Phillips 66 Partners ( NYSE:PSXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 41.90%. The business had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 117.85%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,066,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 372,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

