Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) PT at C$50.33

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$69.09 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$26.61 and a 52-week high of C$69.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$56.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

