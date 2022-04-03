Analysts Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target at $61.75

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

LMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.85. 138,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,196,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

