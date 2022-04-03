Analysts Set First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) PT at $993.75

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $993.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FCNCA traded down $7.37 on Thursday, hitting $658.23. 140,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,124. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $641.30 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $745.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $809.44.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 77.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

In related news, insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

