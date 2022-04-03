Analysts Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EURN. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronav in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Euronav by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 36.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.03. 4,474,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.19. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

