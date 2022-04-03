Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price at $38.00

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,837. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $113,940,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $52,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $29,226,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after buying an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,656,000 after buying an additional 711,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 765,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.92. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

