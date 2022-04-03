Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target at $38.00

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 28,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $537,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,149 shares of company stock worth $3,464,837. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 765,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.92. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.