Analysts Set Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Target Price at $34.63

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APR. Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Apria alerts:

APR opened at $37.50 on Thursday. Apria has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58.

Apria ( NYSE:APR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a return on equity of 586.18% and a net margin of 5.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Apria news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $44,066.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $110,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,234,619 shares of company stock worth $533,787,674 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apria by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 66,365 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apria by 63,382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 25,987 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Apria by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period.

About Apria (Get Rating)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.