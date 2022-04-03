Analysts Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Target Price at $19.00

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

APLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,339,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,398 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

APLE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

