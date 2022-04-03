Analysts Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target at $38.00

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCX. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after purchasing an additional 701,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,380,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 44.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 129,645 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. 296,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,591. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

