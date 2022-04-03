Analysts Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Price Target at $37.64

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.64.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get agilon health alerts:

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,529,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $588,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGL opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. agilon health has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. Research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.