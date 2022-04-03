Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $973.50 million to $1.10 billion. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $612.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,511,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,333. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

