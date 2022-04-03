Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $655.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) will post $655.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $681.00 million and the lowest is $630.35 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $551.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,379,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 408,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 219,222 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 137,712 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 130,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 848,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,466. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

