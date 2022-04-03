Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Kymera Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 131%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KYMR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,196,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 34,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400,405.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and have sold 46,077 shares worth $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 591,914 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after buying an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 755,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.02. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

