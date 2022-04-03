Analysts Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) will post sales of $61.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.80 million and the lowest is $60.90 million. JFrog reported sales of $45.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $273.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.90 million to $275.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $346.30 million, with estimates ranging from $329.51 million to $356.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of FROG traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 607,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,138. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $1,554,390. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in JFrog by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JFrog by 964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

