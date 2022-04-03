Analysts Expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALOT shares. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstroNova in a report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of AstroNova stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002. AstroNova has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $109.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 47.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth $227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

