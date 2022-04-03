Analysts Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WRE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. 325,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,019. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.32 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

