Analysts Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Scientific Games posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.64.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.88. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.52.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after buying an additional 63,655 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

