Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.26). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of RDUS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 717,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. Radius Health has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $433.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Radius Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Radius Health by 107,692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Radius Health by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.