Analysts Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. R1 RCM reported earnings of ($2.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in R1 RCM by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 240,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in R1 RCM by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 35,909 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,319 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

