Analysts Anticipate DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Brokerages predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. DocuSign reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.59.

DOCU stock opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average is $178.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,375. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

