Analysts Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Comerica reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $7.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $9.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,672. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,707,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,656,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after buying an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

