Analysts Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $5.28 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $72.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $189.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $361.00 million, with estimates ranging from $48.07 million to $686.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

ARCT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

ARCT opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.76. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

